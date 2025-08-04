This August, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is bringing its bold flavors to Wichita for the very first time. Father and daughter team, Brayden and Johnny Steven are set to open their first Teriyaki Madness shop at 3801 N Ridge Rd. Ste 210, Wichita, KS 67205 on August 8th.

The Steven’s shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

To celebrate, the Wichita Teriyaki Madness team is inviting locals out to the shop’s grand opening — and trust us, there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don’t stop. Events from 8/8 through 8/9 will include:

8/8 & 8/9 : Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app. 8/8 : The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month. Plus, download the app and order between 8/10 and 8/15 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

For Brayden, entrepreneurship runs in the family. The Wichita, Kansas native always looked up to her family’s path of hard work and self-made success. Now, she’s carving her own with her father, Johnny, bringing Teriyaki Madness to the Midwest. While Johnny discovered the brand on business trips to California, Brayden committed to stepping into a leadership role along with Noah Calcagno and this fueled their decision to open three locations in Wichita. Starting with the Shops at Avante, and soon expanding to Central and Hillside, this team is excited to introduce the fast-growing, flavor-packed brand to their hometown.

“The brand is new and relevant, and they do a great job of staying young and current,” Brayden said. “The voice is very young and fun — not like any other. I really enjoy the way they present themselves. Being on the newer side but still an established brand, it’s exciting to be on that side of it.”

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and has received national recognition across Entrepreneur, Technomic, Franchise Times and more. With more than 185+ shops, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2025.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The Steven family’s new shop in Wichita is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”