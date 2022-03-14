TerraCycle and Taco Bell Partner to Pilot Sauce Packet Recycling

In partnership with TerraCycle, select Taco Bell locations, alongside several community spaces, all located throughout Mercer County are helping to divert used hot sauce packets away from landfills. With 8.2 billion Taco Bell hot sauce packets used each year in the U.S., this pilot program aims to give packets a spicier new life as a new recycled product.

This program will be available through Earth Day (April 22, 2022), and consumers are encouraged to bring all brands and types of empty, used sauce packets to participating drop-off sites for recycling. Once collected, the waste will be sent to TerraCycle, where it will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic and remolded into new recycled products. To get classmates, friends, family members, and neighbors involved in the program, participants are encouraged to share online how they are recycling with #RecycleYourSauce.

“This recycling initiative empowers local Taco Bell locations and community spaces to promote sustainable initiatives in their own towns while encouraging residents to take an active role in helping to preserve the environment,” says Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Our aim is to provide an opportunity for entire communities throughout New Jersey to collect waste and be part of the solution to keep these packets out of landfills and the environment.”