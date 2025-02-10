BreadHaus, the beloved family-owned European artisan bakery in Grapevine that has been open for 25+ years has new owners, a husband-and-wife duo. In June 2024, Bryan and Fara Motta took ownership of the bakery, continuing its legacy of providing high-quality, organic, and preservative-free baked goods to the community.

Since its founding in 1996, BreadHaus has been dedicated to crafting artisanal breads and baked goods rooted in traditional European techniques. With a focus on clean, wholesome ingredients and time-honored fermentation methods, BreadHaus has become a staple for those bakery offerings made with good-for-you ingredients.

“We spent years searching for a business that aligned with our values, and BreadHaus stood out as a perfect fit,” said Bryan Motta. “Its commitment to organic, clean ingredients resonates deeply with our way of living. Our goal is to grow the business and make our baked goods accessible to more communities.”

BreadHaus distinguishes itself from other bakeries through its dedication to health-conscious, sustainable, and artisan baking. Every product is made in small batches with organic ingredients that are free of preservatives. The bakery also specializes in long-fermented sourdough made without commercial yeast, enhancing flavor, digestion and gluten breakdown.

Among its standout offerings, BreadHaus is best known for its long-fermented sourdough, traditional rye bread, train rolls, cookies and pies, and vegan and gluten-free options. The Motta Family also plans on adding new options to the menu inspired by Bryan’s Portuguese grandmother.

Under the leadership of Bryan and Fara Motta, BreadHaus is set to expand while maintaining its roots in quality and tradition with plans to begin franchising in the near future.

“Our vision is to grow BreadHaus throughout Texas and the U.S., ensuring more communities have access to healthy, wholesome baked goods,” said Bryan Motta.

As the bakery embarks on this new journey, customers can expect the same dedication to excellence that has made BreadHaus a cherished part of the Grapevine community for nearly three decades.