Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken to Open 100 stores in 2022

Texas Chicken and Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world, is accelerating its international expansion with 100 new restaurants slated to open in 2022 throughout the Americas, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The brand’s major growth markets for this year include Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The broad, far-reaching expansion planned for 2022 closely follows the late 2021 opening of a flagship restaurant in Qatar where the initial response has far exceeded sales expectations set for the Doha location owned and operated by franchisee Premium Limited Group. Located in Medina Centrale, The Pearl, the Texas Chicken in Doha is impressive in size, look, and location, being ideally situated to offers residents and visitors alike the quality and distinctive flavors they crave. The new restaurant was successfully introduced to the local community with a grand opening celebration last November and a 360-degree advertising campaign to drive traffic and awareness. This new market launch was so successful that a new global record for first month sales was established. Texas Chicken is now seeking the right franchise to launch the brand in Egypt in 2023.

As the company remains steadfast in its commitment to global growth, the company has tapped quick-service restaurant industry veteran Ignacio Barbadillo who joins as Director, International New Business Development based in Madrid. Bringing more than two decades of leadership and franchise relations experience, Barbadillo most recently served as Global Development Leader at General Mills-Haagen-Daz Shops where he led global development strategy and focused on franchise recruitment to drive growth. In his new role at Texas Chicken and Church’s Texas Chicken, Barbadillo will be responsible for sourcing franchise groups to continue the expansion of Texas Chicken and Church’s Texas Chicken growth internationally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ignacio, an industry standout whose deep expertise will support our continued efforts to develop meaningful franchise relationships and drive increased market share, unit growth and EBITDA,” says Russ Sumrall, Senior Vice President, International Strategic Development for Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken Brands. “He has already jumped right in with the strategic insights and energetic passion that will move us forward as we look to extend our solid reputation as a competitive leader in the chicken quick-service restaurant space around the world.”

Each new Church’s Texas Chicken or Texas Chicken restaurant set to open this year will feature the signature bold and flavorful menu items that have made the brand popular around the world, including hand-battered and double-breaded Original and Spicy Chicken, scratch-made honey-butter biscuits, family meals, sandwiches, wraps, individual combos, homestyle sides and desserts.

“Quick service chicken is a fast-growing segment with tremendous opportunity for growth in almost every corner of the world,” says Barbadillo. “Our differentiated, high-quality product along with the company’s ambitious plans for growth and the genuine love its people have for the brand are what attracted me to this incredibly exciting role.”