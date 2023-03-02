Texas Chicken Operator Dato' Jaya Tan Named a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association

Cajun Operating Company, the franchisor for Texas Chicken, announced today that Dato’ Jaya Tan, the owner of franchisee Texas Chicken Malaysia SDN BHD, has been named one of the “Franchisee of the Year” award recipients by the International Franchise Association. Every year, the IFA recognizes outstanding franchisees who exemplify IFA’s core pillars: community, workforce, diversity and inclusion, and veterans.

“Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising,” says Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and these local business owners exemplify the power of franchising and its countless positive contributions to communities around the world.”

Under the leadership of Dato’ Jaya JB Tan, the Texas Chicken brand in Malaysia has continued to play a key role in innovation and growth. Striving to provide career paths and opportunities for its team members, the franchisee has offered ongoing training and empowerment to all employees. As a result, the Texas Chicken learning management platform has been fully embraced and deployed to train and develop strong and effective restaurant teams.

“We are honored to receive this global recognition and be named a franchisee of the year by the IFA,” says Dato’ Jaya Tan. “We could not have received this honor without the great efforts of our amazing employees and our loyal Texas Chicken customers across Malaysia.”

Dato’ Jaya Tan and his team have faced industry challenges head-on, looking to make changes that leave a positive impact by localizing the supply chain and embracing cultural and social responsibility and the community, which is evident in their restaurant design and product offering. A standout for the franchisee in 2022 was the launch of their plant-based menu at their Texas Chicken™ restaurants Malaysia-wide to commemorate World Environment Day. This menu, along with the breakfast platform, was created by the franchisee’s own innovation and ideation through the in-house research and development department.

In addition to being recognized as a Franchisee of the Year by the IFA, earlier this year, Texas Chicken Malaysia earned a Gold Putra Brand Award, the country’s prestigious “People’s Choice Awards”. This honor recognizes Texas Chicken as a leading brand in Malaysia.

“We are so proud of Dato’ Jaya and Texas Chicken Malaysia for being a worthy candidate for the IFA Franchisee of the Year and earning the award through the positive changes and accomplishments made last year,” says Joe Guith, CEO of Cajun Operating Company, owner of the Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken brands. “They continue to be an ambassador for the Texas Chicken brand and model franchisee in our industry.”