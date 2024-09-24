Thanx, the leading loyalty platform for restaurant guest loyalty and engagement, and Attentive, the AI-powered mobile marketing platform known for its unparalleled SMS messaging performance, announced today an exciting new technology partnership. This powerful integration allows restaurants to expand their SMS database without effort while driving immediate results, including higher guest engagement and enhanced loyalty.

SMS marketing typically delivers a high engagement rate, with an average 98% open rate. With this integration, Thanx customers can seamlessly grow their SMS subscriber list without added marketing effort or promotional spending. The collaboration between Thanx and Attentive enables restaurants to expand their SMS database effortlessly, simplifying enrollment for new and existing loyalty members. Guests can opt into SMS marketing when they sign up for the loyalty program, place a digital order, or update their profile. Existing SMS subscribers can also be easily incentivized to join the loyalty program through a single digital purchase, which triggers automatic enrollment. Already a leader in loyalty data capture, Thanx customers will benefit from accelerated enrollment into SMS marketing and loyalty through this new integration with Attentive.

For instance, Bubbakoos Burritos saw over 1,200 new sign-ups in the first month using the Thanx and Attentive integration, all without any promotional emails or marketing spend. By inviting guests to opt in during key engagement moments, restaurants using both platforms have significantly boosted sign-up rates. Bubbakoos also experienced success with SMS marketing efforts, with a recent campaign achieving a 16.7% click-thru rate (CTR) and generating an impressive $5.32 in revenue per message.

“At Bubbakoo’s Burritos, personalizing our guest experience has always been a top priority, and this integration has made it seamless,” said Chris Ives, Chief Financial Officer at Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our SMS marketing database with Attentive has grown exponentially without added effort or cost. Now, we can send highly targeted SMS campaigns based on real-time purchasing behaviors in-store and online, driving repeat visits and fostering even deeper customer loyalty.”

“Customers are seeking personal communication and value; combined with a strong loyalty program, SMS marketing can be one of the most powerful direct response tools in a restaurant’s playbook,” said Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx. “With Attentive’s proven track record, this integration allows brands to reach their customers in an incredibly personalized way, driving engagement and measurable business growth.”

“By integrating Thanx’s robust loyalty platform with Attentive’s AI-powered SMS capabilities, this collaboration is set to be a game-changer for joint brands to increase order frequency, boost conversion rates, and expand reach,” said James Ells, Head of Growth at Attentive. “This powerful partnership ensures a seamless solution for restaurants to connect with their guests, building stronger, more loyal relationships—and we’re excited to see what’s in store for the future.”

The integration process is simple. Once the integration is activated, digital guests opt into SMS marketing as they sign up for the loyalty program, place a digital order, or update their profile information. Thanx automatically syncs customer data with Attentive, ensuring guests can be easily segmented based on purchasing behavior. This integration marks a significant advancement in how restaurants combine loyalty and messaging to create meaningful connections with their guests, increasing brand loyalty and lifetime value. The result is more robust customer engagement, repeat purchases, and enhanced loyalty.