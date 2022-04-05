Thanx Acquires Marketing and Data Platform ZeroStorefront

Thanx, a leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants and brick-and-mortar retailers, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of ZeroStorefront, a restaurant-focused marketing and data insights platform.

“Thanx is redefining customer loyalty for this industry, driving restaurants away from rote discounts and toward data-driven insights and personalization that actually maximizes lifetime value. This acquisition further accelerates our innovation in this category and brings some exceptional restaurant technology veterans onto the Thanx team,” says Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx. “The ZeroStorefront team has been innovators in consolidating customer data and driving business intelligence that directly produces revenue growth and cost savings for restaurants; we can’t wait to see the outcomes they can drive at a larger scale.”

ZeroStorefront (formerly Eatgeek) was a member of the Y Combinator Winter 2019 class. CEO Collin Wallace will join Thanx as Vice President of Insights and CTO Ashutosh Joshi will become Director of Engineering. Both previously worked at Grubhub, where Wallace was the Head of Innovation and Joshi led engineering efforts for restaurant-facing technology.

“I have seen firsthand how the rise of third-party delivery has elevated the importance of knowing your customers personally and engaging with them in a relevant and memorable way,” said Wallace. “Together with Thanx, data-driven insights and personalized engagement will now be easier than ever for restaurants seeking to embrace the new digital environment. Through this process, we became convinced Thanx has the strongest leadership team in the industry and the fastest pace of innovation; it was a natural fit.”

The acquisition further advances Thanx’s Loyalty 3.0 mission. In late 2021, Thanx announced a major platform redesign focused on helping restaurants build distinctive, non-traditional loyalty programs that cater to the individual. More recently, Thanx announced Hidden Menu, one of many non-discount reward capabilities newly available on the Loyalty 3.0 platform. The acquisition adds to a string of newsworthy announcements this winter, including the appointment of former Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed to the Thanx Board.

Thanx’s customers include Velvet Taco, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Modern Restaurant Concepts, and Kneader’s Bakery and Cafe.