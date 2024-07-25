Thanx, the leading guest engagement and retention platform known for its innovative approach to personalized and dynamic loyalty, announced its partnership with Qu, the premier unified commerce platform celebrated for its innovative approach to data unification and accessibility. This collaboration aims to transform how restaurants engage with their customers, leveraging modern, API-first technology to deliver truly personalized and impactful guest experiences.

“As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, businesses must cultivate deeper relationships with guests to enhance customer lifetime value by effectively harnessing and unlocking data,” says Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx. “Our partnership with Qu is a big step towards this goal, empowering restaurants to fully leverage their customer data for more personalized engagement and informed decision-making.”

The Qu and Thanx partnership is grounded in a shared vision to move beyond traditional discount-based loyalty programs. Both companies recognize the importance of using rich customer data and sophisticated digital capabilities to create deeper, more meaningful guest interactions. By combining their technologies, restaurants can offer more personalized, seamless experiences that resonate with their guests, fostering long-term loyalty and driving substantial business growth.

Many restaurants face difficulties with fragmented and incomplete customer information across disparate systems. As a leading provider of cloud-native, API-first technology solutions, Qu simplifies connecting data flows to partners like Thanx. This integration allows for an effortless exchange of information, enabling more precise and effective interactions with guests.

Goldstein continues, “Thanx provides an innovative approach that, similar to Qu, focuses on capturing and utilizing customer data to build enduring relationships. Unlike traditional loyalty programs, which often involve cumbersome processes and result in only moderate data capture, Thanx achieves exceptional capture rates. This approach aligns seamlessly with Qu’s mission to deliver unified and accessible data solutions, enhancing the relevance and quality of guest interactions.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Thanx, a company that shares our perspective on data accessibility and data-driven design,” adds Niko Papademetriou, Co-Founder and SVP at Qu. “Together, we are ushering in a new era of guest engagement, characterized by dynamic, data-driven interactions that build enduring connections.”

This partnership enhances Qu’s mission to unify commerce through data access, stability, and exceptional experiences—enabling personalized guest interactions and data-driven decision-making. By combining Thanx’s loyalty platform with Qu’s commerce platform, restaurants can integrate advanced guest engagement strategies into their operations, ultimately elevating the guest experience and improving overall performance.