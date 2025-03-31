Thanx, a leading loyalty and guest engagement platform, today announced its latest integration with Square, the technology company making commerce and financial services accessible to all. With this launch, Thanx now supports every major point-of-sale (POS) system, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, flexible solutions for restaurant operators.

Through this integration, Square merchants can leverage Thanx’s industry-leading loyalty and guest engagement platform to offer frictionless rewards experiences in-store. This partnership unites two modern, innovative platforms, empowering restaurants to enhance customer retention while simplifying operations.

“Square has worked with hundreds of thousands of food and beverage businesses, and with this Thanx integration, we’re able to support bigger multi-unit brands to maximize the guest experience,” said Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food and Beverage at Square. “Thanx’s loyalty capabilities integrate deeply with Square’s robust point-of-sale system, giving more restaurants a seamless, data-driven rewards experience that drives both immediate engagement and long-term customer loyalty.”

CupBop, an innovative fast-casual restaurant chain with 64 locations across the United States, is one of the first to launch the new integration. Founded in 2013, the brand is recognized as the nation’s first fast-casual Korean barbecue concept, combining traditional flavors with a modern twist.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new app and loyalty program with Thanx. The seamless Square integration was crucial for our business, allowing us to capture customer data and deliver rewards right at checkout without disrupting our operations. This partnership gives us powerful insights into guest behavior while maintaining the streamlined experience our customers expect,” says Dok Kwon, President and COO of CupBop.

This integration extends Square’s point of sale capabilities, allowing for more advanced data insights and personalization. Thanx equips Square restaurants with a robust loyalty solution that drives repeat visits and maximizes revenue.

“Square has built an exceptional ecosystem for sellers that is optimized around ease of use, which aligns perfectly with our philosophy at Thanx,” said Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx. “Together, we set out to build not just another POS-loyalty integration, but an enterprise-grade guest experience that seamlessly captures rich customer data and delivers at-POS personalization to increase visit frequency without adding operational complexity. We’re really excited for both our restaurant partners and their customers.”

Key Benefits for Square Merchants:

Seamless Guest Engagement: Loyalty programs integrate directly into checkout, creating a frictionless and delightful customer experience.

Increased Visit Frequency & Spend: An effortless rewards process encourages repeat visits and higher transaction values.

Operational Simplicity: Loyalty is embedded within Square’s POS—no additional hardware or complex setup is required.

This integration underscores Thanx’s commitment to equipping restaurants with powerful, intuitive solutions that boost guest retention and revenue while simplifying operations through seamless connectivity with preferred restaurant technologies.