Thanx Joins Olo Connect to Improve the Customer Experience

Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform, announced a growing partnership with Olo Inc. a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, for its debut of Olo Connect. Olo Connect is a growing ecosystem of integrated technology and service partners that are primed to deliver a best-in-class dining experience powered by the Olo platform. The program will allow mutual Thanx customers to benefit from an even deeper technology integration and enhanced partnership.

When Thanx and Olo partner together, restaurants can take advantage of Olo's Order, Pay, and Engage solutions, and can also gain access to Thanx’s guest engagement platform, mobile apps and front end web design for ordering, which are purpose-built for driving customer loyalty and retention. Thanx and Olo’s joint solution allows restaurants to drive more direct orders and maintain the critical ownership of guest data and relationships in the fight against third-party channel convenience.

The Olo Connect program partnership formalizes the relationship Thanx and Olo built through the years, with a proven track record of delivering a best-in-class loyalty-integrated online ordering solution to over 50 shared customers. Shared customers enjoy many benefits from the seamless integration, including 40% faster launch timelines and 10x more loyalty sign ups. Many brands that optimize with Thanx’s front-end ordering solution, powered by Olo digital ordering on the back-end, see 85% cart conversion from ordering landing pages while first-party digital revenue outpaces third party revenue 2:1.

Some current shared customers include Union Square Hospitality Group, Velvet Taco, and Kneaders Bakery and Cafe.

To kick off the Olo Connect partnership, Thanx released a white paper guide with data-driven evidence of the benefits of loyalty-integrated online ordering. Thanx + Olo: Better Together shares how when combined, the two companies help restaurants win guests and drive more revenue through direct ordering. The white paper can be downloaded directly from Thanx.com.

With broader access to Olo resources and support as an Olo Connect Gold Partner, shared customers will have the ability to adopt Thanx innovations that span non-discount rewards to proprietary credit card tokenization to automatic enrollment of 100% of digital customers into loyalty. The Olo Connect partnership also reinforces Thanx’s commitment to their focus on building the most robust technology integration ecosystem in the loyalty space.

"Thanx is thrilled to be Olo’s only platform certified gold Olo Connect loyalty partner. Over the past few years, Thanx and Olo have proven the value of our shared solution to our restaurant customers,” says Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx. “Restaurants on Thanx and Olo see powerful results including better loyalty participation rates, higher ordering conversion, and a significant lift on digital revenue. The Connect partnership deepens our technology relationship with Olo which we believe will translate into direct benefits for our customers as well.”

“We appreciate our deep collaboration with Thanx as an inaugural member of the Olo Connect Partner Program. Within our growing ecosystem of integrated technology and service partners, Thanx demonstrates tremendous value for our shared customers,” says Diego Panama, Chief Revenue Officer at Olo. “And, we’re just getting started. We look forward to what we’ll build together, as we spur digital transformation within the restaurant industry, innovating with our shared customers on their race to 100% digital.”