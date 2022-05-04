Thanx Launches Live Chat Support

Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform, announced today the launch of live chat support within their merchant dashboard. Live chat gives merchants instant access to the Thanx team for real time support. The U.S.-based Thanx team answers questions on a variety of topics for restaurant merchants including campaign configuration, segmentation, reporting, and more.

Thanx is the first in its category to offer live chat support for dashboard users, doubling down on the company’s commitment to making sophisticated marketing easy.

“With the challenges facing our industry, our marketing team needs to be able to launch new campaigns quickly and be agile in our promotional strategy. The Thanx live chat feature helps our team get the answers they need immediately, which improves our ability to offer engaging programs to our customers and drive incremental revenue. The real-time support we have received from Thanx is unmatched.” says Bailey Scoville, VP of Strategy for Kneaders Bakery and Cafe.

“The goal of Thanx has always been to make data-driven marketing easy. We are able to do that through our intuitive platform and leading account support. We’ve always offered rapid end-user support and now we can bring immediate support to our merchants when they need it through this live chat feature,” says Thanx CEO and founder, Zach Goldstein.

With Live Chat, the Thanx team will respond to inquiries on average within 3 minutes between 8AM to 6PM PST Monday through Friday. Inquiries received outside of business hours will be responded to the next business day.