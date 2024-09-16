Thanx, the leading guest engagement and retention platform, announced SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Thanx Connex, and a series of additional enhancements that will transform how brands engage with their customers, evolve their technology stack, and ensure top-tier data security and compliance. The announcement reinforces Thanx’s commitment to delivering interoperable solutions that drive customer loyalty and business growth.

Introducing Thanx Connex: a New Standard in Data Accessibility

Thanx is proud to introduce Thanx Connex, a powerful new capability that allows brands to seamlessly share their customer data with any major data warehouse or database. Thanx Connex gives businesses access to customer data and the ability to perform transformations within their preferred systems without taking on the complexity of building and managing the data pipeline independently.

Thanx Connex supports major platforms, including Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, Redshift, and MySQL, giving brands complete control over their data. With this enhanced data access, restaurant IT teams can focus on deriving insights into customer behavior and driving growth through data-driven decisions rather than managing costly infrastructure.

Thanx Integration Center: 60+ Pre-built Integrations

Over the past few years, Thanx has accelerated its investment in interoperability with the restaurant technology ecosystem. The Thanx Integration Center now features over 60 pre-built integrations, streamlining how brands connect their existing technologies with Thanx.

“We take great pride in the seamless integration of our platform into diverse development environments, along with the flexibility and support provided by our team,” said Darren Cheng, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Thanx. “Restaurants are operationally complex businesses, and we understand how critical it is for technology to work together effortlessly. We are excited to partner with category leaders to reduce IT burden for restaurants.”

The Thanx Integration Center seamlessly connects with critical business systems and guest engagement technologies, including POS, online ordering, delivery, CDP, marketing automation, feedback, location services, kiosks, and UX platforms. This unified approach enables brands to enhance customer engagement efforts, gain richer insights, and deliver personalized experiences without adding more work for IT. In the last few months alone, Thanx has announced integrations, including POS provider Qu , kiosk provider Bite , AI-powered SMS marketing provider Attentive , and omnichannel location platform Flybuy .

“Partnering with Thanx has been a great experience. Their intuitive APIs and collaborative approach have allowed us to easily connect our kiosk technology with their loyalty platform.” Brandon Barton, CEO of Bite.

“Thanx is disrupting restaurant loyalty with innovative programs that personalize guest experiences and reduce restaurants’ dependence on rote discounting. We’re excited to have Thanx in our certified ecosystem, collectively working towards a future where guest engagement is dynamic, personalized, and data-driven.” Brian Crum, VP of Product, Qu.

SOC 2 Type 2: Strengthening Data Security

In another key milestone, Thanx has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the highest data security standards, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 reports build trust by evaluating organizations’ internal controls.

To achieve this certification, Thanx underwent a rigorous third-party audit, assessing the effectiveness and sustainability of its data management systems. SOC 2 Type 2 compliance validates that Thanx protects sensitive customer data while adhering to security best practices over an extended period.

“As privacy concerns grow, businesses must show they take data security seriously. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our clients’ data,” said Cheng. “This certification reinforces our customers’ trust in the integrity and security of our platform.”

In addition to SOC 2 Type 2, Thanx complies with other industry standards, including CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) and PCI (Payment Card Industry) standards, ensuring comprehensive protection across multiple data privacy and security areas.