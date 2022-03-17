Thanx Launches New 'Hidden Menu' Capabilities

Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants and brick-and-mortar retailers, today announces Hidden Menu, the latest release from the company’s Loyalty 3.0 platform. The new capability allows operators to give specific segments of customers early or exclusive access to menu items or menu categories, generating engagement and encouraging visits, without relying on traditional discount-based rewards.

Thanx’s Hidden Menu capability allows brands:

unprecedented flexibility and ease of set-up for marketers;

to set up hidden menu access and promotion in minutes with just a few clicks;

to promote multiple Hidden Menus to different segments of customers;

to vary the length of time each Hidden Menu is available;

to configure the Hidden Menu to be available to the targeted segment for digital purchases, in-store purchases, or both.

PINCHO, a Florida-based burger and kebab concept, is launching a secret menu for their VIPs today. The secret menu will give Pincho Rewards members who have spent $200 or more in the past 90 days access to a throwback menu item, The Eggin’ Burger. The secret menu will only be available at Pembroke Pines and Sunrise locations. The Eggin’ Burger features a 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato PINCHO’s signature cilantro sauce topped with a perfectly fried egg. The Eggin’ Burger was released last year to major fanfare and the PINCHO team has been inundated with requests to bring it back ever since.

”The PINCHO brand is all about embracing unique experiences through our food. We are excited that our loyalty program can amplify that experience for our super fans by rewarding them with exclusive access to secret menu items,“ says Otto Othman, CEO, and Co-Founder of PINCHO.

Nashville-based Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will soon offer a new menu item — fried dill pickles dusted with the restaurant’s signature hot spices — and members of its Coop Club loyalty program will have an exclusive opportunity to try them first.

“The magic is in the breading because the pickles stay crunchy, even when they cool off, and our Nashville Comeback Sauce is the perfect accompaniment,” Brian Morris, Hattie B’s Vice President of Culinary, Learning and Development, says.

“We’re always looking for fun ways to engage and thank our loyal guests, and Thanx makes it easy to reward Coop Club members by extending early access to a new menu item like our Fried Pickles,” Morris adds. “It’s also a great way to encourage direct ordering.”

Hidden Menu follows the release of A/B Testing and Customer Lifecycle Insights, capabilities from Thanx launched as a Loyalty 3.0 preview late last year. This most recent release from Thanx is just one of a full suite of non-discount and experiential rewards available with the Loyalty 3.0 platform. With the Loyalty 3.0 platform, restaurants can offer distinct and highly customizable perks that generate memorable experiences and build lasting relationships.

“It’s all about creating that insiders-only moment of delight by offering an experience that isn’t available to everyone,” says Thanx CEO and founder, Zach Goldstein. “We believe the future of loyalty enables restaurants to create bespoke experiences and unique rewards for their customers that don’t equate to coupons or discounts. A hidden menu is a perfect example of that. We designed loyalty 3.0 to make it easier than ever for brands to build emotional connections with their guests.”