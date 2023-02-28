Thanx Partners with Marketing and Analytics Platform, Personica

Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform, announced today its partnership with Personica, a marketing and analytics platform with direct point of sale integrations.

This announcement from Thanx follows several recent updates to the platform, most notably the launch of a new advanced self-service loyalty engine and non-discount reward capabilities. Thanx focuses on helping restaurants retain their customers with flexible and dynamic loyalty programs focused on access, status, and personalization over rote discounts; and delivers marketing automations and lifecycle campaigns to enable segmented, personalized marketing for any-sized marketing team.

Thanx restaurant partners will benefit from enhanced rewards management across a wide array of POS-systems, because of Personica’s integrations with POS systems such as NCR Aloha, Micros, POSitouch, Brink, Upserve, and Squirrel.

Eureka! Restaurant Group, a California-based multi-unit scratch burger concept, is currently leveraging the partnership and added benefits of the technology integration.

"Eureka! is committed to creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience for our guests. For us, that means giving our most loyal guests an easy way to engage with our "Friends with Benefits" loyalty program both on and off premise. The Thanx + Personica integration allows seamless redemptions for loyalty rewards for our in-store guests. This makes it effortless for our teams to deliver the elevated hospitality our guests expect." says Alexia Peters, Eureka! Restaurant Group’s VP of Marketing.

"Thanx is focused on building the most robust partnership ecosystem in our category. We are thrilled for the launch of the Personica integration so that we can deliver automated rewards management through even more POS providers," explains Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx.

Personica’s CEO, Adam Ochstein, expanded on the partnership, "We're excited to partner with Thanx to deliver more seamless transactions and redemptions for their customers. In the mobile-first market, in-store guest engagement is often overlooked. This partnership will enable restaurants and staff to better connect with every guest."