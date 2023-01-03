THB Bagelry & Deli Announced National Bagel Day Deal

THB Bagelry & Deli kicks off 2023 with their most popular offer: National Bagel Day. On Sunday, January 15, myTHB app users can receive a free bagel and cream cheese with ANY purchase. In addition to this exclusive offer for bagel fans, a portion of all sales from National Bagel Day will be donated to the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFP) which is a cause that is important to the greater THB community.

“National Bagel Day has become one of our favorite annual traditions at THB, and we are thrilled to give back to our fans and thank them for their support through the years,” said Tony Scotto, Owner and CEO of THB Bagelry & Deli. “We love our communities, and we’re excited about the future. There’s no better way to start the new year than to give away free bagels and to do so while supporting such an important cause.”

“We are incredibly grateful to THB for their dedication to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention,” says Kat Olbrich, Maryland and Delaware Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “Talking about mental health and suicide can be the most important step to keep ourselves and others connected. Our multi-year partnership with THB has allowed us to share resources about mental health and suicide prevention with people from all walks of life. Each collaboration sparks honest conversations in our community and helps bring suicide out of the darkness.”

This offer is available at all six THB store locations (Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium). Bagel fans must have downloaded the myTHB app at least one day prior to January 15 to be eligible for this promotion. Free bagels will not be available for orders placed in store, on the website, or through third party delivery services like GrubHub, DoorDash or UberEats.