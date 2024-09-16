THB Bagelry & Deli, a beloved family-owned bagel shop with seven locations across Greater Baltimore, celebrates 25 years of business this September. THB will kick off their anniversary celebration with community events, in-store giveaways, and an irresistible deal: 5 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwiches for just $25, available from September 16-30.

THB Bagelry & Deli began as ‘Towson Hot Bagels’ 25 years ago in Towson, Maryland. Known for its fresh New York-style bagels, the shop quickly became a local favorite. In 2009, four Italian cousins discovered this gem, fell in love, and seized the opportunity to purchase the brand. In the years following, the cousins expanded Towson Hot Bagels from the single deli in Towson to seven bustling locations: Towson (1999), Canton (2009), Timonium (2012), Charles Village (2017), Columbia (2020), Owings Mills (2021), and Locust Point (2024). Now known as ‘THB,’ the brand has become a regional icon serving students, families, athletes, and educators throughout Maryland.