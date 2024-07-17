Business Volunteers Maryland (BVM), the leading expert for connecting businesses with community engagement in the region, today announced the launch of its 2024 Turtle Tank Nonprofit Storytelling Competition, which will award thousands of dollars to seven local nonprofits. New in 2024, THB Bagelry & Deli joins BVM with a united objective to support Baltimore charities and the good they do in the community.

Turtle Tank was founded in 2022 by storytelling expert Tom Mayer as a culmination of Business Volunteers’ flagship GIVE Fellowship. The GIVE Fellowship is a prestigious program that annually provides 40 Baltimore-area professionals (i.e. Fellows) dedicated to community leadership with hands-on experience working with local nonprofits to complete a long-term pro-bono consulting project. The Fellowship enhances participants’ civic leadership skills and allows them to develop a network of other professionals, including more than 600 program Alumni, who are committed to doing good, better.

During Turtle Tank, Fellows compete for prize money to benefit the seven Baltimore-based, grassroots nonprofits they have partnered with on their consulting projects. This exciting competition allows Fellows to showcase their storytelling prowess by creating a video commercial and presentation that highlights the incredible impact their nonprofit partners are making in the Baltimore community.

THB Bagelry & Deli, a family-owned business that has grown to be a flagship Baltimore brand, committed a leading $5,000 sponsorship to fund the competition.

“In THB’s 25-year history, we have partnered with hundreds of Baltimore nonprofits raising funds for education, mental health, and children’s causes among others,” explains Tony Scotto, CEO of THB. “This new partnership with BVM’s GIVE Fellowship program is a perfect match for our brand allowing us to engage more with nonprofits than ever before. It’s really an honor for us at THB to be able to support great nonprofits in our community doing great work.”

The 2024 Turtle Tank competition will take place during the GIVE Graduation ceremony on November 7 at Brown Advisory. Each team will present their commercial and deliver a compelling, shark-tank-like pitch about their projects. The audience, comprised of influential local business and nonprofit leaders, alongside a panel of esteemed judges, will vote on the most compelling stories. Prizes will be awarded to each of the seven nonprofits featured in 2024, including: Baltimore Community Rowing, Waverly Main Street, Cornerstone Community Housing, Lori’s Hands, South Creek Community Development Corporation, and Southwest Sports & Fitness Alliance, and he Mental Health Emergency Fund, Inc.

Alissa Ganser, President and CEO of BVM shared, “Turtle Tank is a special opportunity to showcase the incredible nonprofits our GIVE Fellows have worked tirelessly to support in a fun and engaging way, all the while providing small, local nonprofits with critical funding to continue their missions. We are thrilled to have the support of an iconic Baltimore brand, THB Bagelry & Deli, to kick off our third year of Turtle Tank.”

The Turtle Tank competition is named as a nod to the Maryland community, and because turtles represent intuitive development, strength, courage, protection, wisdom, patience, determination, and receptivity, all of which describe BVM’s GIVE Fellows, their nonprofit partners, and our community. Turtle Tank is more than just a competition–it is a community of support to celebrate the amazing work that nonprofits in Baltimore are addressing every day.