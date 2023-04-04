THB Bagelry & Deli to Open Overnight Experience in Charles Village

This summer, THB Bagelry & Deli will open a unique overnight experience in historic Charles Village - in the heart of Baltimore City. Dubbed a “THB-N-B,” THB will renovate the upper level of its Charles Village bagelry to accommodate a studio apartment space for rent for short-term stays. The accommodation will feature a queen-sized Murphy bed to optimize space, 1 bathroom with stand up shower, and combined sitting and dining area. Guests will have the unique experience of entering and exiting through the bagelry with views of St Paul Street and surrounding restaurants and activities in North Charles Village. The apartment will be within walking distance to the Johns Hopkins and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, and also a 30 minute walk from Loyola University and Notre Dame of Maryland. Guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast in the bagelry each morning for the duration of their stay.

The THB-N-B is a unique experience unlike any other. Please note that our bakers arrive at 4 AM to begin baking, and our bagelry opens to guests at 6 am. Although this space will be private, the sounds of the bagelry will be present during operating hours, and this may not be ideal for late risers.

Another added benefit, guests who book for more than 4 consecutive nights will receive a private VIP Baker’s Training in our bagelry kitchen. Beginning at 5 AM, this VIP experience includes 4 hours of hands-on instruction in dough kneading, shaping, slacking, boiling and baking. Reap the rewards by tasting the fruits of your labor complete with schmears and toppings. VIP guests will also receive a Bagel Box to take home with them..

THB estimates a late summer completion date, with reservations starting around Labor Day. To join our email list or to add your information to our waitlist, please email hello@eatthb.com with “THBNB” in the subject line.