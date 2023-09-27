THB Bagelry & Deli to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

THB Bagelry & Deli, a locally owned Baltimore restaurant chain, will feature PINK Strawberry-flavored bagels for one week only—Sunday, October 1 through Saturday, October 7—to raise awareness for breast cancer and funds local cancer centers.

Once again partnering with LifeBridge Health, a portion of sales of these flavorful bagels will be donated to LifeBridge Health’s local breast cancer centers including the Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai Hospital and the Herman & Walter Samuelson Breast Care Center at Northwest Hospital. THB will also donate bagels to three LifeBridge Health cancer centers for patients and staff members.

THB guests can order Strawberry Pink bagels in store, online, using myTHB app, and via third party delivery services. Guests should note that quantities of the Pink Bagels may be limited due to their popularity; Therefore larger orders should be made in advance by calling restaurants directly to ensure availability. All bagels are baked fresh daily and on demand throughout the day.

“The color pink is iconic for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we are thankful to partner with THB again this year to turn the enthusiasm for all things Pink into funds that can support our teams and patients facing breast cancer,” says Kelly Meltzer, Director of Central Services in LifeBridge Health’s corporate development department.

Strawberry Pink Bagels will be available at all six THB store locations (Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium). A seventh location in Locust Point will be opening in winter 2023.