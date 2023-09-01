THB Bagelry & Deli Raising Awarness for Suicide Prevention

THB Bagelry & Deli is partnering with Baltimore’s own Chef Chad Gauss and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to raise awareness for mental health and raise funds for suicide prevention.

Every Wednesday in September starting September 6, THB will feature Purple and Teal Bagels, colors that represent suicide awareness and prevention. A portion of sales of these special bagels will be donated to AFSP. Additionally, THB will feature a Peanut Butter, Jelly and Bacon Sandwich (PBJ & Bacon), Chef Gauss’ favorite THB Bagel Sandwich, for the entire month with a portion of sandwich sales also donated to AFSP.

Information and helpful handouts from AFSP will be included in bagel purchases made in September. Through raising awareness and funds, THB hopes to affect change in our greater community by encouraging conversation and empowering people to seek help.

THB guests can order Purple and Teal Bagels and PBJ & Bacon Sandwiches in store, online, using myTHB app, and via third party delivery services. Guests should note that quantities of the Purple and Teal Bagels may be limited due to their popularity. Larger orders should be made in advance by calling the restaurant directly to ensure availability. All bagels are baked fresh daily and on demand throughout the day.

“We are incredibly grateful to THB for their dedication to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention,” says Greg Reuss, Board Chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Maryland Chapter. “Each collaboration sparks honest conversations in our community and helps bring suicide out of the darkness.”

This offer is available at all six THB store locations (Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium). A seventh location in Locust Point will be opening in late 2023.