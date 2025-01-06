THB Bagelry & Deli kicks off 2025 with Free Bagels and Cream Cheese for their top fans. On National Bagel Day, Wednesday, January 15, myTHB Rewards App users can receive a free bagel and cream cheese with purchase when ordering through their myTHB Rewards account. In addition, the Cinna-Bagel, a fan favorite, will be available in limited quantities for one day only, so order early. As an added bonus, THB will donate 50 cents for every bagel given away to seven Baltimore area nonprofits who do great work in our communities.

“National Bagel Day is one of our favorite annual traditions at THB, and we’ve been giving away free bagels on this day for nearly a decade,” said Tony Scotto, Owner and CEO of THB Bagelry & Deli. “This past fall, we partnered with Business Volunteers Maryland to raise funds for seven Baltimore nonprofits, and we are excited to extend our support to those organizations in 2025 by donating 50 cents for every bagel we give away back to their missions. ”

“For more than twenty years, Business Volunteers Maryland has served a unique and influential role in building connections between Maryland businesses and the non-profit community,” said Alissa Ganser, President and CEO of Business Volunteers Maryland [BVM]. “We recognize the potential that Baltimore’s private sector can have on social programs in our city, and we applaud businesses who channel resources back into projects which make a positive impact on a local level. Thank you to THB for recognizing the need and for partnering with BVM in 2024 and beyond to not only spotlight these nonprofit organizations, but also help them fund the good work being done.”

The ‘Free Bagel and Cream Cheese’ offer is available at all seven THB locations: Canton, Charles Village, Columbia, Locust Point, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium when ordering on the myTHB Rewards App. Bagel fans must first download the myTHB App at least one day prior to January 15 to be eligible for this promotion. To redeem, guests should be logged into their Rewards account, add a free bagel and cream cheese to their order, select ‘Apply Rewards’ to apply the discount, and include a $2 min. purchase. Free bagels will not be available for orders placed in store or through third party delivery services.

Celebrate THB’s 25th year in business by enjoying a Free Bagel and Cream Cheese on National Bagel Day, January 15th. THB has been a staple in the Greater Baltimore community and has been recognized for its positive interactions with guests and dedication to spreading smiles. Their mission extends beyond serving delicious food; they aim to share positive energy with everyone they meet.