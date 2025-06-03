THB Bagelry & Deli, a locally-owned and family-owned Baltimore bagel chain, is excited for the return of their iconic Rainbow Bagels for a limited time, June 6 – 15. New in 2025, Hibiscus-Vanilla Cream Cheese: a blend of delicate hibiscus and smooth vanilla for a flavor that’s subtly sweet, lightly tangy, and downright irresistible. It’s a perfect summertime spread!

Rainbow Bagels are made with brightly colored dough and no two will look the same. Pair it with THB’s Hibuscus-Vanilla Cream Cheese for a bagel sandwich that’s just as unique as you!

When you grab a Rainbow Bagel, you’re not just treating your taste buds, you’re supporting something bigger. A portion of every Rainbow Bagel sold will be donated to Beyond Health PRP, a Baltimore-based behavioral health agency doing seriously important work. They provide life-changing services like substance use treatment, mental health care, and psychiatric rehab programs for our local community. So go ahead and schmear with pride. To learn more about Beyond Health, visit: www.beyondhealthprp.com.

Guests should note that quantities of the Rainbow Bagels may be limited due to their popularity and limited time offering. Larger orders should be made in advance by ordering via our catering menu at www.eatTHB.com/catering or by calling the restaurant directly to ensure availability. All bagels are baked fresh daily and on demand throughout the day.

These gorgeous bagels are available at all seven THB locations (Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Locust Point, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium) from June 6 – 15.