The Big Biscuit will begin pouring a new beverage line starting Wednesday, May 29, that will have guests taking one for the road.

The Western Sodas are delectable fountain soda drinks “spiked” with coconut cream and lime. The lineup features;

● The Stallion, made with Dr Pepper, coconut cream, and lime.

● Cowboy Colada, made with Starry, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime.

● Dolly, a pink drink made with Starry, strawberry puree, coconut cream, and lime.

● Desert Sun, made with Mountain Dew, strawberry puree, coconut cream, and lime.

● Orange Creamsicle, made with Orange Crush, coconut cream, and lime.

● Build Your Own: Add coconut cream to any fountain soda at The Big Biscuit.

“Inspired by the growing popularity of mocktails, these new drinks combine classic fountain favorites like Orange Crush and give them a fun, delicious, and creamy twist,” says Chad Offerdahl, president of The Big Biscuit. “Our guests crave more from The Big Biscuit, whether it’s our hometown hospitality or our impossibly generous portions of classic comfort foods—with a twist or new innovative ways to curate the perfect meal. Offering a wider selection of beverages is another way for The Big Biscuit to add value by using a product mix that guests know and love.

In addition to five new curated Western Sodas, The Big Biscuit is adding refreshing lemonades, teas, Palmers, juices, and cold brew topped with a vanilla cold foam to its beverage program. Some new specialty drinks include Strawberry Lemonade with fresh fruit puree, Peach Palmer, Raspberry Palmer, Raspberry Iced Tea, Cold Brew topped with cold foam and fresh pineapple juice.

Guests crave The Big Biscuit’s generous portions and abundant menu options. In Spring 2023, the brand expanded its beverage menu by launching three iced coffees (Mocha, French Vanilla, and Caramel) and immediately saw a significant increase in beverage sales. As of spring 2024, Iced Coffee represents over 8.7% of total beverage sales. With the brand’s new Western Sodas and increased variety of teas, lemonade, cold brew, and juices, guests have even more choices at The Big Biscuit to enjoy.

The Big Biscuit offers dine-in, takeout, or online ordering at 27+ restaurants in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Diners can also use Yelp Waitlist to join the waitlist before arriving at their favorite Big Biscuit location.