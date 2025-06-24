The Big Biscuit, a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is expanding its Missouri footprint. The brand has signed an agreement with seasoned Sonic franchisees, The Umstattd Group. Brothers Corbin and Miles Umstattd, along with their father, Kevin, will open their first restaurant in Columbia, Missouri. This location will mark the brand’s eleventh location in Missouri, and is set to open in Spring of 2026.

This will be the Umstattd family’s first Big Biscuit location, and they see significant growth opportunities ahead. Their franchise journey began in the early 1990s when Kevin opened his first Sonic Drive-In. Today, the family operates 25 Sonic locations across three states. Looking to diversify their portfolio, the Umstattds found strong alignment between their operational culture and The Big Biscuit’s people-first, community-centric values.

Corbin and Miles were drawn to The Big Biscuit’s high-quality food, genuine hometown hospitality, and commitment to people. The brothers will lead the launch of the Columbia restaurant, with Miles overseeing daily operations and team development, and Corbin managing marketing, HR, and community engagement.

“As a longtime restaurant operator, I have seen the direct impact that a strong people-first culture can have on guests and team members,” said Miles Umstattd. “The Big Biscuit, Columbia, will be a welcoming space where people can enjoy great food and genuine hometown hospitality during the most important meal of the day- breakfast.”

Miles began his career in the family business as a cook and worked his way up to general manager over 12 years. Corbin, a Columbia resident for over a decade, is passionate about introducing a Missouri-founded breakfast concept to the local community and will lead engagement initiatives to build strong local ties.

“As The Big Biscuit continues to expand across the Midwest, we are thrilled to welcome the Umstattd family to the brand,” said Marita Swift, Vice President of Strategic Growth at The Big Biscuit. “They are what we look for in a Big Biscuit franchisee: hard-working, dedicated, and experienced operators who align with our company values and commitment to excellence.”

With a 25-year legacy and a growing regional presence, The Big Biscuit is quickly becoming a major player in the breakfast and lunch category. Now operating 29 locations across Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri, The Big Biscuit is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 and recently launched its largest menu refresh in over five years. New additions include Birthday Cake Pancakes, creative twists on chicken & waffles, chicken biscuits, cherry beverages, and new flavor profiles for country grits.

“Bringing The Big Biscuit to Columbia is deeply meaningful to me,” said Chad Offerdahl, CEO of The Big Biscuit and a Columbia native. “I grew up here, so seeing our brand come home with such a strong operator team makes this moment incredibly special, personally and professionally.”

The Big Biscuit, which began franchising in 2020, is actively expanding with franchisees passionate about bringing a community-first breakfast concept to new markets. Ideal candidates have restaurant experience, strong operating teams, and a hunger for growth. The brand is currently focused on expansion in St. Louis, MO, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, and other regional communities.