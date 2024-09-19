It’s back and cheezier than ever! The nationwide launch of the Big Cheez-It in June left fans wanting more Cheez-It flavor so Taco Bell and Kellanova are bringing back the Big Cheez-It innovations and taking the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme to even cheezier heights.

Available for a limited time starting on September 20, fans can enjoy an a la carte Big Cheez-It cracker and an upgraded Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme with an additional Big Cheez-It cracker inside alongside the beloved Big Cheez-It Tostada. Whether you’re ordering individually or doubling down with Taco Bell’s latest version, it’s time to take your cheez game to the next level.

The Line Up:

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ($5.49*): This standout innovation now features TWO Big Cheez-it Crackers inside the classic Crunchwrap Supreme that includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, cool reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes—delivering even more cheese with every bite.

A la carte Big Cheez-it ($1.00*): This supersized cracker is 16x bigger than a regular sized Cheez-It and grants fans the power to craft their own cheesy innovations at home.

Big Cheez-It Tostada ($2.99*): The fan-favorite features the Big Cheez-It cracker, magnified 16x its original cracker size, and is topped with Taco Bell’s signature seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cool reduced-fat sour cream.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Combo ($9.99*): This box includes the upgraded Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink.

The nationwide re-release of the Big Cheez-It reflects Taco Bell’s commitment to listening to its fans. The upgraded Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the introduction of the Big Cheez-It Cracker reflect feedback from fans on what they crave and aim to satisfy their wildest cheezy cravings.

The Big Cheez-It line-up is available September 20 for a limited time, while supplies last.

*At participating U.S. locations for a limited time, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes.