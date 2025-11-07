The Bojangles Foundation is proud to welcome Susannah Ryan, a respected leader in the food and beverage industry, to its Board of Directors. Ryan brings more than two decades of expertise in food service strategy and community leadership to the role.

Ryan currently serves as the head of National Restaurants for PepsiCo Foodservice, where she oversees business development and strategic planning for some of the nation’s most recognized restaurant brands. Since joining PepsiCo in 2000, she has held senior sales and industry relations roles, earning the Chairman’s Foodservice award for her collaborative leadership and results-driven approach.

“Susannah is the kind of leader who moves the industry forward – smart, strategic and deeply connected to the people behind the brands,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “She understands what it takes to drive meaningful growth while keeping community at the heart of the mission. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Bojangles Foundation board as we expand our impact across our footprint and beyond.”

Ryan also serves as treasurer of the board for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, where she has served as a Trustee since 2020. She also serves as a Fellow with The Culinary Institute of America’s Society of Fellows.

The Bojangles Foundation Fund was established to support the three pillars of Bojangles’ corporate social responsibility plan: literacy, military appreciation and strengthening community. The fund is a component of Foundation For The Carolinas, which manages competitive grant programs that invest in communities throughout the region.