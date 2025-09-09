The Breakfast Company, a fast-growing Florida-based quick service restaurant brand, is accelerating expansion with its sixth location opening in Spring 2026 in Venice, Florida. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will introduce the company’s first drive-thru prototype, a move that positions the brand squarely in the QSR space while maintaining its focus on family recipes, scratch-made bakery items, and a strong culture of hospitality.

Founded during the pandemic by Dimitri Syros, The Breakfast Company has grown rapidly to five locations across Sarasota and Bradenton, with a commissary kitchen serving as the hub for its bakery program and catering operations. The Venice store signals a pivotal next step for the brand and will be co-owned with Shannon Holder, a longtime family friend and experienced manager with The Breakfast Company.

“I didn’t sign up for this – I shifted from law to restaurants with my mom – but I realized pretty quickly, I was built for this,” said Syros. “You can’t please everybody. But you can control your service, your quality, and your culture. That’s how we’ve scaled from a single diner to multiple locations in just a few years.”

Syros attributes much of the company’s success to its centralized production model. A commissary kitchen at Tropicana’s Bradenton facility supplies bakery items, soups, and sauces to each location daily, ensuring consistency while enabling efficient scaling. “No breakfast place is doing what we’re doing with 30 or 40 custom pastries every morning alongside a full menu,” Syros explained.

Expansion is set to continue deliberately. “We’re building this brand to last. The Venice drive-thru gives us the chance to refine a model that can work in multiple Florida markets,” said Syros. “We see franchising as the next step, but it has to be done with the right partners to maintain integrity.”

With a strong following in Sarasota and Bradenton, a growing team of family and operating partners, and interest in franchising opportunities across Tampa and Fort Myers, The Breakfast Company is emerging as one of Florida’s most closely watched QSR concepts.