The Buona Companies announced today the upcoming opening of its latest Buona and Rainbow Cone location in Northwestern Illinois. Set to open on Tuesday, September 17 in Loves Park, the eateries will arrive in the community dubbed the”‘heart of the Midwest” at 7350 East Riverside Boulevard nearby local attractions like the Rockford Rivets stadium and Rock Cut State Park.

Making their grand entrance into the community, Buona, Chicago’s Original Italian Beef and The Original Rainbow Cone will kick off the opening with a ribbon cutting at 10:45 am followed by the doors officially opening at 11 am. To celebrate with the Loves Park community, the first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive free commemorative Buona t-shirts.

The Buona Companies is home to Buona, the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country, and The Original Rainbow Cone, home of Chicago’s legendary five-flavor cone.

“Our family has long anticipated expanding into the Loves Park area. It’s a vibrant community that has few options when it comes to enjoying truly authentic Italian beef,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies. “Many in the area may have already enjoyed our iconic beef or the legendary Rainbow Cone on trips to Chicago. For those who haven’t had the chance, we hope you’ll visit us soon to experience everything we have to offer!”

With a team of local employees and management, the Loves Park location is owned by the multi-generational Buonavolanto family. Founded by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto in 1981, the family’s commitment to preserving the authentic recipe for Italian beef spans generations. Their five sons and multiple grandchildren are actively involved in the ongoing expansion and success of The Buona Companies.

“When I think back on where The Original Rainbow Cone started, I remember my grandfather and grandmother’s desire to offer our community more than just an ice cream cone. I couldn’t wait to get behind the counter and share that experience with them,” said Lynn Sapp, granddaughter of the brand’s founders, Joseph and Katherine Sapp. “It gives me great joy to share our celebrated signature cone with the Loves Park community.”

As the latest installment in The Buona Companies dual-branded expansion across Chicagoland and the Midwest, Loves Park residents will be able to enjoy entirely unique experiences from Buona and Rainbow Cone. Buona’s menu features savory Chicago classics including Italian beef, sausage, and meatball sandwiches. Additional fan favorites from Buona include burgers, Chicago-style dogs, salads, chicken sandwiches, and ready-to-eat catering options for your home or business.

In addition to the five slices of perfectly blended flavors in their signature cone, Rainbow Cone offers single-flavor cones, sundaes and ice cream cakes. The Rainbow Cone in Loves Park will also offer guests the brand’s four new Sliced Creations: Orange Dream, Chocolate Obsession, Minty City and Cosmic Birthday. Unveiled in early May as an historic first for the nearly 100-year-old Chicago institution, each new flavor is a delightful twist on the classic Rainbow Cone.

The Buona Companies is passionate about supporting the communities it serves through charitable giveback efforts and fundraising nights, and the Buonavolanto family is looking forward to continuing this tradition in Loves Park.

Alongside its expansion into Loves Park, the company has initiated a nationwide franchising program that has already resulted in franchise agreements in Texas, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana and California. The parent of the two fast-casual brands is looking to award franchise investment opportunities with qualified franchise partners throughout the United States, with a focus on growth in Arizona, California, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.