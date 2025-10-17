Something magical is brewing at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf! In anticipation of the November 14 release of Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the global specialty coffee and tea house is joining forces with the exciting film franchise for a captivating collaboration that blends cinematic wonder with flavorful indulgence. This exclusive partnership features limited-time iced teas that partner bold Swedish Berry tea with a twist of lemonade, juicy fruit flavors, and a magician’s touch of glittering magic – complete with a sweepstakes that invites fans to immerse themselves in a world of mystery.

In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

“At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we’ve been part of the vibrant story of Los Angeles since 1963. From the start, we’ve built our legacy on handcrafted drinks that surprise and delight,” said Tara Hinkle, President and Head of Americas at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. “Our partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t brings that same sense of wonder to life, blending our L.A. heritage with a touch of movie magic.”

Starting now through November 28, guests of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf can experience the magic firsthand with two exclusive drinks inspired by the film’s legendary illusionists. The caffeine-free beverages include:

Mango Magic Heist Tea – A mesmerizing mix of mind-melding mango, lemonade, Swedish Berry tea and magical glitter!

– A mesmerizing mix of mind-melding mango, lemonade, Swedish Berry tea and magical glitter! Strawberry Shimmer Heist Tea – A dazzling blend of surprising strawberry, lemonade, Swedish Berry tea and magical glitter!

“Fans of the Now You See Me franchise know that magic can be around any corner,” said Angie Sharma, head of Global Partnerships and Brand Strategy for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t about to take the Horsemen on their greatest heist yet, it’s exciting to be sharing the magic with The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf customers with these delicious drinks—and watch them disappear.”

About the Sweepstakes: Get ready for a magical opportunity you won’t want to miss. From October 15 to November 14, 2025, fans can enter the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t & The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Sweepstakes for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: a VIP trip to the red-carpet premiere of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in New York City on November 10, 2025.

But the magic doesn’t end there. Each week through November 14th, more thrilling prizes will be revealed and awarded, giving fans even more chances to win big:

First Prize: VIP trip to the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t red carpet premiere in New York City on November 10 th , 2025

VIP trip to the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t red carpet premiere in New York City on November 10 , 2025 Second Prize: An exclusive private watch party at Lionsgate Studios, your own behind-the-scenes experience at the home of movie magic

An exclusive private watch party at Lionsgate Studios, your own behind-the-scenes experience at the home of movie magic Third Prize: A night at the movies with tickets to see Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on the big screen

A night at the movies with tickets to see Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on the big screen Fourth Prize: Digital access and limited-edition swag, including streaming codes and official merchandise you won’t find anywhere else

Entering is easy – just visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s official landing page. You can also enter at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafés. Open to legal residents of the Continental U.S. only.

Don’t miss your chance to walk the red carpet and bring home a little magic. Learn more about the new beverages at www.coffeebean.com.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, with a story by Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt, and produced by Alex Kurtzman, p.g.a., Roberto Orci, and Bobby Cohen, p.g.a.