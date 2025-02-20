The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, global specialty coffee and tea house, has announced the appointment of Tara Hinkle as the new President and Head of Americas. In this pivotal role, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is well-positioned to advance its franchise expansion and foster innovation while broadening its industry presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara Hinkle as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s new President and Head of Americas,” said CEO for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jose Pepot Miñana Jr. “With her leadership in franchise growth and strategy, Tara is set to drive our expansion across the Americas. Her expertise and passion for the customer experience make her the ideal leader to strengthen our brand and community.”

Hinkle assumed the position of President and Head of Americas in January 2025, bringing nearly 20 years of expertise in franchising and strategic operational planning to the role. Before joining The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Hinkle held the position of Senior Director of Franchise Finance and Strategy at Taco Bell, where she led the brand’s franchise finance and recruitment initiatives. Hinkle also served as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at Starbucks, where she was responsible for developing, integrating, and managing the brand’s key collaborations.

At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Hinkle will drive the overall growth strategy in the Americas, working closely with the franchise development team to support expansion efforts. With her deep expertise in franchise finance and operations, she will ensure the brand’s strategic vision aligns with scalable, sustainable growth. By strengthening market positioning and optimizing business operations, Hinkle will play a key role in elevating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf as a premier café brand across the Americas.

“I am honored to step into the role of President and Head of Americas at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and lead this incredible team,” said Tara Hinkle. “My goal is to drive franchise growth and expand our market reach by empowering our talented brew crew to exceed guest expectations. I look forward to this journey as we continue sharing our passion for exceptional coffee and tea with the world.”

Currently, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf serves its carefully handcrafted coffee, tea, and espresso beverages at over 1,200 locations worldwide. The brand takes pride in delivering high-quality products, and sources from the top one percent of Arabica beans. The coffee beans are custom-roasted in small batches at a roasting facility in Camarillo, California, and each bag is rigorously tested to meet the brand’s high standards.

Ideal franchisee candidates who are looking to diversify their portfolio with a globally recognized leader in the specialty coffee and tea beverage segment should have strong liquidity and enough access to capital to expand quickly. Previous restaurant ownership experience and a minimum 10-store count development agreement for a pre-determined market are required, but single-store franchise agreements are available for non-traditional venues. With significant global interest in franchising with the brand, multiple new locations are in various stages of development throughout the United States, South America, the Middle East, and Asia.