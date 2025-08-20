While autumn may still be a month away, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf—Tastemakers since 1963—is getting a head start on cozy vibes with the debut of its new dairy-free Layered Lattes and the return of its beloved Pumpkin beverage lineup.

The Layered Lattes offer a modern twist on seasonal sipping. These beverages pair flavored Oatly oat milk with a frothy layer of pure Japanese matcha or Ethiopian and Bali Blue Moon Cold Brew, whipped to perfection, creating stunning ombre layers that make every cup as beautiful as it is flavorful. All Layered Lattes are dairy-free, subtly sweet, and flavor forward. It’s the perfect canvas to celebrate the flavors of fall and introduce a new way to enjoy the perennial favorite Pumpkin flavor.

Available now through November 4, 2025, the Layered Latte lineup includes:

NEW Pumpkin Layered Latte – A fresh twist to the beloved Pumpkin Spice season. Pumpkin syrup is blended into creamy Oatly oat milk, then topped with a frothy layer of Ethiopian and Bali Blue Moon Cold Brew and finished with a light dusting of cinnamon.

– A fresh twist to the beloved Pumpkin Spice season. Pumpkin syrup is blended into creamy Oatly oat milk, then topped with a frothy layer of Ethiopian and Bali Blue Moon Cold Brew and finished with a light dusting of cinnamon. NEW Matcha Layered Latte – Earthy, restaurant-grade matcha is whipped to perfection and gently layered over vanilla-infused oat milk, creating a refined, tea-forward treat for matcha lovers.

– Earthy, restaurant-grade matcha is whipped to perfection and gently layered over vanilla-infused oat milk, creating a refined, tea-forward treat for matcha lovers. NEW Vanilla Layered Latte – Velvety vanilla syrup is gently whisked into creamy Oatly oat milk, then topped with a whipped layer of Ethiopian and Bali Blue Moon Cold Brew and finished with a light dusting of cinnamon for the perfect cozy fall experience.

Back by popular demand, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s beloved Pumpkin beverages bring cozy and nostalgic flavors to every cup – featuring real pumpkin and fresh notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Extreme Pumpkin Ice Blended – A more energized version of the classic Pumpkin Ice Blended. With extra espresso in place of milk, this coffee-forward drink is perfect for guests who want something indulgent with a kick.

– A more energized version of the classic Pumpkin Ice Blended. With extra espresso in place of milk, this coffee-forward drink is perfect for guests who want something indulgent with a kick. Pumpkin Dry Iced Americano – The viral favorite returns with a seasonal flavor profile. Espresso shots are poured over ice, then infused with vanilla and pumpkin, topped with half & half and a caramel drizzle for a rich, layered experience.

– The viral favorite returns with a seasonal flavor profile. Espresso shots are poured over ice, then infused with vanilla and pumpkin, topped with half & half and a caramel drizzle for a rich, layered experience. Iced Pumpkin Chai – A cozy blend of spiced chai, creamy pumpkin, and milk. Loved by tea fans and coffee-lovers alike.

Also making a warm return this season are the fan-favorite Honey & Nut Lattes, now crafted with Oatly oat milk. This comforting blend of rich espresso, golden honey, and hazelnut flavors offers a subtly sweet, nutty profile that perfectly complements the crisp days ahead.

“We’re excited to bring our guests something that feels both familiar and fresh,” said Tara Hinkle, President and Head of Americas at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. “As tastemakers since 1963, we’re proud to continue pushing the boundaries of flavor and presentation. Our new Layered Lattes are a celebration of creativity and comfort, perfect for savoring the fall season.”

To celebrate the launch, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is rolling out a series of limited-time offers to help guests discover new beverages and find their favorite flavors:

Friday, August 29 – Sunday, August 31

Loyalty Members Exclusive: Enjoy any large beverage for just $5 (valid once per day).

Loyalty Members Exclusive: Enjoy any large beverage for just $5 (valid once per day). Sunday, September 28

National Coffee Day Kickoff for Loyalty Members: Buy One, Get One Free on any beverage from 12–6 PM (valid one time only).

National Coffee Day Kickoff for Loyalty Members: Buy One, Get One Free on any beverage from 12–6 PM (valid one time only). Monday, September 29 – National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day: All guests can celebrate with a $5 large beverage, available all day (valid one time only).

Whether you’re a pumpkin purist or looking to try something new, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf invites you to sip into the season with style.

Guests can order the new Layered Latte and Pumpkin beverages at local The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes, online or through the mobile app. For more information about the new beverages, visit www.coffeebean.com.