The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a global specialty coffee & tea house is saying hello to all things Fall and has officially unveiled its new seasonal Menu – making it of course, gloriously Extra with the launch of three (3) new Pumpkin beverages and two (2) new Salted Maple beverages.

From now until October 31, 2024, guests can enjoy the following treats (all perfect for the annual IG fall photo!):

Pumpkin Trio:

New Pumpkin Extreme Ice Blended: Our classic Pumpkin Ice Blended but make it extra! With double the caffeine and no milk added, our Extreme Pumpkin Ice Blended coffee-forward drink is perfect for Guests who want something indulgent that will wake them up!

New Pumpkin Dry Iced Americano with Half & Half:Our viral drink is getting a Fall twist! A dry, iced Americano flavored with vanilla & pumpkin and topped with half & half cream and caramel drizzle around the cup.

New Pumpkin Chai Cream Iced Latte: Our classic Pumpkin Chai Latte but make it EXTRA! With a shot of espresso to make it dirty and topped off with our delicious cream cap, this elevated Pumpkin Chai Latte will delight our caffeine-loving Guests!

Salted Maple Duo: