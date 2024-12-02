The Dickey Foundation has continued its mission to support and equip first responders, providing grants throughout November to enhance public safety and protect communities nationwide. These grants offer lifesaving tools and cutting-edge resources, leaving a lasting impact on the communities served:

Beckley Fire Department, WV : On November 12, 2024, the Beckley Fire Department received a $10,000 grant for Safariland Armor. This vital protective equipment helps shield paramedics and firefighters during active threat scenarios, ensuring their safety as they serve.

Henryville Volunteer Fire Department, TN : On November 13, 2024, the Henryville Volunteer Fire Department received a nearly $10,000 grant for essential rescue tools, including vehicle stabilization struts, battery-powered saws, and lights. These tools will significantly improve their emergency response capabilities and support lifesaving efforts.

Kennesaw Police Department, GA : The Kennesaw Police Department was presented with a nearly $10,000 grant on November 14, 2024, for a DJI Matrice M30T Drone. This advanced technology is designed to enhance search and rescue operations and bolster public safety efforts in their community.

Norman Fire Department, OK: A $10,000+ grant was presented to the Norman Police Department on November 18, 2024, for Safariland Tactical Helmets. This critical gear provides high-level protection for first responders facing dangerous and high-risk situations.

“Supporting our first responders means providing the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe during life-threatening situations,” said Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation. “These grants are a reflection of our deep commitment to ensuring these brave individuals have access to the best possible resources.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added, “First responders are the backbone of our communities, and it’s our honor to give back to those who protect and serve with such courage and dedication. Our support aims to make their vital work safer and more effective.”

“We stand proud as a part of these communities, recognizing the immeasurable value that first responders bring to all of us,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “By providing these grants, we not only honor their service but ensure they have what they need to come home safely.”

The Dickey Foundation’s November grants demonstrate the ongoing effort to empower first responders, making a tangible impact through critical equipment and resources. To learn more about how The Dickey Foundation supports first responders or to inquire about a grant for your local heroes, please contact foundation@dickeys.com.

The Dickey Foundation remains dedicated to serving those who serve us, continually investing in the safety, readiness, and wellbeing of first responders across the nation.