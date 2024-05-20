The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, an independent charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, is excited to share the appointment of Mollie Collum, a seasoned philanthropy professional, as its new Director. With more than two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, including frontline fundraising, leadership roles, and consultancy, Collum brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the Foundation’s mission of providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

As Director, Collum will lead the Foundation’s community-centric approach helping bring joy to kids in communities nationwide while responding to the specific needs of non-profit partners. Through the Foundation’s diverse grant programs, the Foundation is able to meet the specific needs of non-profit organizations and through the Foundation’s Signature Grant Programs create long-term programming that brings joy to kids for years to come.

Powered by the support of Dunkin’, the Joy in Childhood Foundation strives for its charitable impact to mirror the restaurant footprint, impacting kids in every community where Dunkin’ and Dunkin’ franchisees operate.

Collum plans to continue growing the Foundation’s Signature and Community Grant Programs by leveraging the Foundation’s unique funding model which raised a record $16 million in 2023.

“As a mom of three, I have a deep connection to the mission of spreading joy to children experiencing hardships, whether it be an illness or food insecurity. Many of our programs impact kids who are enduring some of their darkest days, and I take great honor in playing a role in helping to spread joy their way.” says Collum. “As a fan of Dunkin,’ I am personally and professionally motivated by this opportunity as I aim to foster greater recognition of the Foundation, and the amazing work it does, among guests and the communities that Dunkin’ serves throughout the country.”

“On behalf of the board and our franchisee community, we joyfully welcome Mollie to the organization and look forward to the contributions she will bring to the team,” says Victor Carvalho, Board Chairman and Dunkin’ franchisee. “The Foundation’s growth over the last 10 years has been incredible, and I am proud of the positive impact that we are making on kids and their families. In the short few weeks Mollie has been on board we have already seen the impact her strong leadership is having on the Foundation and look forward as she develops her vision and strategic plans to further our mission. I am confident with Mollie at the helm the Foundation will continue to grow and bring joy to even more kids who need our help.”

Background:

Prior to joining the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, Collum served as the Vice President of Development for Sandy Hook Promise, a nationally recognized violence prevention organization. In this role, she oversaw major giving initiatives, foundation relations, and corporate giving programs. Collum has worked extensively as a fundraising consultant, collaborating with various nonprofit organizations on capital campaigns, major gift efforts and strategic planning.