The French Workshop, a popular bakery-cafe chain from New York inspired by the pastry shops and bakeries that line the streets of Paris, plans to expand into the Greater Philadelphia region for the first time. The French Workshop is seeking franchisees in suburban communities and towns surrounding the City of Brotherly Love who want to be part of a growing, successful brand. By partnering with local entrepreneurs, The French Workshop aims to bring a taste of French elegance and flavors to these vibrant neighborhoods.

Known for its rich history and diverse population, the Greater Philadelphia area is an ideal hub for cultural cuisine and unique dining experiences. The French Workshop aims to enhance the region’s culinary scene by introducing its refined twist on classic Parisian offerings.

“We’re thrilled at the prospect of bringing The French Workshop to Greater Philadelphia,” said Nick Pantelatos, Co-Founder. “As a frequent visitor, I know firsthand how much the area values great food. We’re confident that The French Workshop will easily connect with local communities and quickly become a go-to favorite.”

For prospective franchisees, this represents a unique opportunity to join a brand with a proven track record and an innovative business model. The French Workshop offers comprehensive training and support to its franchise partners, ensuring they have the resources and tools to succeed. From internal supply chain and distribution programs to a modern technology stack, franchisees are set up with a streamlined, cost-effective system. Additionally, with a niche business model and minimal competition in this space, The French Workshop is well-positioned for long-term success in new markets.

“We see tremendous potential for growth in the five-county region,” said Graham Buckley, VP of Franchising. “Its strong demographics and dynamic neighborhoods create the perfect setting for the concept to thrive.”

With an average unit volume (AUV) of over $5 million, The French Workshop stands out as a premier opportunity for experienced restaurant operators seeking to grow their portfolios and capitalize on a proven business model.