The French Workshop, a popular bakery-cafe chain rooted in the authenticity of the pastry shops and bakeries of Paris, aims to continue its growth journey by expanding into New Jersey for the first time. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners to bring its traditional French offerings to neighborhoods throughout the state.

New Jersey has been referred to as the most edible state and the “unsung hero” of American eats, making the Garden State the perfect market for The French Workshop to introduce its wide array of pastries, cakes, pies, croissants, sandwiches, and diverse range of coffee and tea.

“Over the years, we have proudly built a large and devoted customer base throughout New York, and we see our neighbor, New Jersey, as a natural next step for our expansion,” said Theodora Christophorou, SVP of Operations at The French Workshop. “New Jersey’s diverse culinary scene and vibrant culture align seamlessly with our brand’s offering, making it the ideal location for our growth. With strong demand from its residents and limited competition in our sector, we’re excited to introduce The French Workshop experience to new guests across the region.”

As part of its commitment to franchisees, The French Workshop provides extensive support in site selection, real estate, construction, and design. Franchise owners benefit from comprehensive training programs and a Learning Management System (LMS) that covers every aspect of running a shop, from customer service excellence to effective operational practices. These resources ensure that franchisees and their teams are well-prepared and confident in delivering a superior guest experience. Additionally, the brand offers advanced technology solutions for inventory management, loyalty, e-gift cards, scheduling, loss prevention, and guest feedback.

“Since day one, developing a robust support system for our franchisees has been a key focus of our journey,” said Graham Buckley, VP of Franchising. “We’re dedicated to providing the resources and guidance needed for their success. Our growth strategy has always been carefully planned and highly strategic, allowing us to maintain high standards and build strong, lasting partnerships with franchise owners.”