The Great Greek is turning up the heat – and the refreshment – this summer with two craveable limited-time menu items available now through August 31, 2025.

Saganaki Burger

This bold burger brings a Greek twist to the American classic – a charbroiled beef & lamb patty piled with fresh arugula, red onion, cool tzatziki, and the real showstopper: flambéed Kasseri cheese, nodding to the beloved Greek Saganaki tradition. Served on a pillowy brioche bun, this LTO averages $15.99 at participating locations nationwide.

Greek Watermelon Salad

A refreshing ode to Mediterranean summer staples, this salad stars juicy watermelon, crisp cucumber, fresh mint, creamy feta, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. Available as a side ($6.99 avg) or a small entrée ($12.99), it’s the salad of the summer.

Both offerings celebrate The Great Greek’s signature authentic and flavor-forward approach to modern Mediterranean cuisine – handcrafted, made fresh to order, and rooted in family tradition.