The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, the award-winning fast casual restaurant known for its authentic, elevated Mediterranean food experience, has launched two value-driven offers designed to give guests even more ways to enjoy their favorite Greek dishes. Available now at participating locations nationwide, guests can enjoy the new mix-and-match Two for You and the Greek Feast family combo trays.

Two for You delivers unbeatable value for guests seeking a delicious, freshly prepared meal at an affordable price. Customers can pair an appetizer – Avgolemono Soup, Dolmades, or Tzatziki – with one of three entree choices: the Great Greek Gyro (with chicken or gyro meat), a Falafel Pita, or the Great Greek Rice Bowl – for $15 (pricing varies by restaurant). The deal gets even sweeter with a dessert add-on of Rice Pudding or Baklava for just $5 more. This offer is for dine-in only at participating locations.

Greek Feast invites groups to gather and enjoy a family combo tray in two size options: one that feeds 4-5 people and another that feeds 8-10 people. The Greek Feast for 4-5 people includes a choice of Chicken Souvlaki or Chicken Gyro (can be mixed) as well as Beef/Lamb Gyro Meat, Dolmades, and Falafel over Rice Pilaf. It also includes a choice of two (2) dips (Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata, and Tirokafteri) and Pita Bread – all starting at $49.95. The Greek Feast for 8-10 people includes the same but with larger portions to feed more people and all four (4) dips, starting at $99.95. Pricing for the Greek Feast varies by restaurant and is available to order online at participating locations.

“We anticipate our guests will respond with incredible enthusiasm to both Two for You and Greek Feast,” said Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “We’re proud to offer fresh, high-quality meals at a value that meets the moment, while continuing to provide the unparalleled guest experience that our brand is known for. Whether you’re a loyal fan of The Great Greek or a new customer, there’s never been a better time to enjoy our elevated approach to classic Mediterranean cuisine.”