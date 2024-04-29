The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic family recipes, is bringing the spirit of athletics – the thrill of competition, the joy of victory – to its dining experience with the launch of its ‘Taste of Victory’ sweepstakes. Now through June 16, 2024, participants living in markets where there is a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill location, can visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/tasteofvictory to enter to win one of three prizes, including:

Gold – Trip for Two to Greece: The grand prize winner will receive one (1) roundtrip for two to Athens, Greece where they will explore the birthplace of the world’s leading sports competition. Valued at $8,799, the package includes flights; a hotel stay for 10 days, 9 nights; transport to/from any U.S. airport as well as transport to/from Athens International Airport; plus, a $1,000 cash gift card to use for extra expenses.

Silver – Free Gyros for a Year: One (1) second-prize winner will win free gyros for a year from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, totaling 52 gyros (limit one per week). The Great Greek Gyro features beef/lamb or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki, and feta.

Bronze – $200 Gift Card: One (1) third-prize winner will receive a $200 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill where they can enjoy timeless, classic Greek dishes prepared fresh daily using family recipes.

“Our ‘Taste of Victory’ sweepstakes represents everything we’re about at The Great Greek – bringing authentic recipes and experiences to our customers and beyond,” says Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “We’re thrilled to be able to give a lucky winner the chance to go to Greece and discover all it has to offer and what makes us so passionate about what we do.”



Sweepstakes entrants are limited to one (1) entry per person during the sweepstakes period, regardless of entry method. No purchase is necessary to enter or win; making a purchase or payment of any kind will not increase the chance of winning. The sweepstakes are open only to legal residents of the United States – excluding residents in the states of New York and Rhode Island – who, at the time of entry, are at least 18 years of age. There is a mail-in alternate method of entry. The odds of winning depend on the number of total entries. Potential prize winners will be selected on or about June 24, 2024 and must respond to the initial verification within 48 hours of notification. For full sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/q2-terms.



The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a part of the Big Flavor Brands foodservice division of United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs with over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries and 2500+ franchisees.