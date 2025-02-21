Diners in “The 505” have a new cuisine to explore with the award-winning restaurant, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, which debuted its first New Mexico location in the Shops at Andalucia at 5600 Coors Blvd. Building B, Suites B5 and B6. Franchise owner and operator Fadi Hosni is excited to serve the community a modern take on classic Mediterranean fare.

Aligning with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill mission to Live Your Life Deliciously, the new eatery serves an award-winning menu filled with unique family recipes that have been passed down for generations. Popular dishes like The Great Greek Gyro and lamb, steak and chicken Souvlaki plates are all prepared in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Many selections can be customized, such as the Classic Greek Salad or Rice Bowl, with a choice of gyro meat, salmon and more.

“I’m proud to introduce New Mexico to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill,” said Hosni, who worked in the automobile industry for 27 years before pursuing his new restaurant venture. “I love Mediterranean food, and everything we serve is always made fresh to order for the best possible experience. I know it will be a hit in Albuquerque, where people appreciate authentic, flavorful cuisine.”

Like many The Great Greek guests, Hosni favors the classic Great Greek Gyro, a hearty gyro made with beef, lamb or grilled chicken nestled in a pita and served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki and feta. Gyros and other main dishes can be accompanied by side dishes like made-to-order Feta Fries, fresh Greek salads and four signature house-made dips: Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper). The perfect finish comes from signature desserts like Baklava, Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding.

Fans of the restaurant’s unique flavors can enjoy them at their next gathering from the extensive customizable catering menu, perfect for large parties, events and meetings. Offerings include build-your-own Gyro kits, savory Souvlaki Skewers, a variety of side dishes, delectable desserts and more.

“As we enter the beautiful state of New Mexico, we’re thrilled to have Fadi Hosni at the helm,” said Bob Andersen, president of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “Fadi understands the brand and how to create an unforgettable dining experience for our guests, and we look forward his success in Albuquerque.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Albuquerque is open for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located next to Sprouts and PetSmart, the restaurant seats 55 guests in its dining room and offers free Wi-Fi.