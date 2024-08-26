GiftAMeal, the innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need, announces its collaboration with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. Launched in July, GiftAMeal has been implemented at 10 Great Greek restaurant locations as the two join in their shared mission to combat hunger and support local communities.

Through the partnership with GiftAMeal, guests at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s locations can enjoy menu offerings and help their community all in one outing. Known for bold flavors and fresh ingredients, The Great Greek is proud to serve authentic cuisine prepared each day from tried-and-true family recipes. To participate, guests simply scan a QR code displayed at the restaurant and take a photo of their meal. For every photo taken, a restaurant-funded donation will be made to a local food bank to help provide a meal to a family in need.

“Our partnership with GiftAMeal is a meaningful initiative that allows our guests to easily participate in aiding those who face food insecurity, serving our communities from the comfort of their dining experience,” says Chuck McAulay, Vice President of Marketing at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “We are thrilled for our guests to be able to do good while eating well.”

GiftAMeal recently celebrated a milestone, surpassing two million meals donated through its platform. The collaboration with The Great Greek is expected to contribute significantly to this growing impact.

Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal says, “Our partnership with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is about furthering the GiftAMeal mission to redefine the dining experience by infusing every meal with a sense of purpose. By serving the greater good and fostering philanthropic initiatives, we cannot wait to see the positive impact on the communities surrounding each Great Greek location.”

GiftAMeal and The Great Greek invite the community to join them in making a difference, one photo at a time. Together, they aim to create a ripple effect of positive change, turning shared moments into tangible support for those facing food insecurity. The Great Greek intends to roll out the GiftAMeal program to their growing list of 61 locations across the country within the coming year. The list of current participating locations include: