The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, announced today the opening of its first-ever special venue location inside the world-class T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The milestone marks the brand’s debut in the sports and entertainment venue space, bringing fresh Mediterranean flavors to the bustling concourse of one of Las Vegas’ premier destinations for concerts, sporting events, and live entertainment.

The new restaurant, located on the T-Mobile Arena’s main concourse, represents a strategic expansion by local entrepreneurs and brand co-founders Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones. The pair acquired the first Great Greek Mediterranean Grill restaurant in Las Vegas in 2016 and after years of growing the brand’s footprint throughout the Las Vegas Valley, recognized that traditional real estate options were becoming more limited. To continue fueling growth, they began exploring nontraditional spaces.

That search led to conversations with T-Mobile Arena, as well as Levy, T-Mobile Arena’s foodservice partner. The groups saw strong alignment in adding another Las Vegas-born brand into T-Mobile Arena.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” said Nick Della Penna. “Joining the T-Mobile Arena family is an incredible honor, and we’re excited to introduce The Great Greek to fans at one of Las Vegas’ most iconic venues. This opening is a proud moment for us as a restaurant that started right here in this city.”

The T-Mobile Arena location will offer a scaled-down menu tailored for the fast-paced environment, allowing fans to enjoy signature favorites such as the award-winning Great Greek Gyro, Falafel Pita (vegetarian), Hummus, Feta Fries, and Mom’s Rice Pudding.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a part of the Big Flavor Brands food service division of United Franchise Group (UFG), a globally recognized leader in franchising. Following Della Penna and Jones’s acquisition of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in 2016, they quickly expanded to three locations in in Las Vegas serving authentic, traditional Mediterranean dishes. The business duo partnered with UFG in 2018 to launch the brand’s nationwide franchise program. Today, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is among the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country according to data firm Technomic, with over 70 locations in 22 U.S. states.

“Expanding into T-Mobile Arena is a powerful step forward for our brand,” said Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “As we continue to focus on strategic growth, this milestone demonstrates our flexibility to adapt to new formats and connect with guests wherever they gather. We’re proud to be represented at such a premier venue and excited about the visibility and momentum this location will bring to our system.”