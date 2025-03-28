The Gyro Project, which features authentic Greek street food with a contemporary twist, all crafted with Greece’s finest and freshest ingredients, today announced the April 7 grand opening of its first Manhattan restaurant on the Upper West Side, located at 2062 Broadway, at the corner of 71st and Broadway.

On Thursday, April 10, the restaurant will host a celebration where the first 50 people in line for dinner, starting at 5 p.m., will receive a free t-shirt, swag and a free gyro – the restaurant’s signature menu item, which starts with a pita filled with either beef & lamb, chicken or pork belly, and then topped with crispy french fries, tomatoes, onions and any of the restaurant’s house made sauces, including tzatziki, spicy feta, TGP house sauce, hot harissa or honey mustard.

The Gyro Project was founded by restaurateurs George Tenedios and Spiro Kokkosis. The Upper West Side location was a collaborative effort with the team behind Kyma Restaurants in Hudson Yards and Flatiron.

“The Gyro Project is about making the most flavorful Mediterranean food accessible to those looking for a quick lunch or dinner with friends and family,” said George Tenedios, co-owner of The Gyro Project. “With our recent and upcoming expansions, we look forward to serving anyone craving Greece’s beloved culinary traditions.”

Offering a cornerstone of tradition and a culinary escape to the bustling markets of Athens and beyond, The Gyro Project will offer Greek mezedes (or appetizers), specialty fries, pitas and bowls, salads, a range of entree platters, feta-brined whole bird rotisserie chicken, extensive traditional sweet and savory Greek bakery items, and a full froyo program with twists such as a deconstructed baklava.

The Upper West Side opening marks The Gyro Project’s third location, with the second having recently opened last month at The Junction at Gateway Center in Newark, New Jersey and the first having debuted in Fort Lee, New Jersey two years prior. The Gyro Project will also be opening a fourth location in Manhattan’s Kips Bay in early summer of 2025.