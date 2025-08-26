The Gyro Project, the fast-fine Greek restaurant bringing authentic street food flavors with a modern twist, will open its third Manhattan outpost on Tuesday, September 2nd in Midtown East at 569 Lexington Avenue (between East 50th and 51st Streets). This marks the brand’s fifth overall location and its first to serve breakfast – a major expansion of its menu offerings.

Founded by restaurateurs George Tenedios and Spiro Kokkosis, The Gyro Project has become rapidly known for its signature pita wraps, mixed grill platters, mezedes, and Greek froyo. The new 1,500 square-foot Midtown East location will now allow guests to start their day with a brand-new, Mediterranean-inspired breakfast program, while still offering the full menu of The Gyro Project favorites for lunch and dinner.

Breakfast at The Gyro Project

The breakfast menu highlights a mix of Greek bakery classics, modern takes on egg platters, and creative sandwiches. Highlights, exclusively available at the Midtown East location, will include:

Bakery Favorites: Spanakopita; Cheese Pie; Bougatsa; Croissants; Muffins

Avocado Toasts: Classic with EVOO & Greek sea salt; Mediterranean with cherry tomatoes, feta & oregano

Egg Platters & Bowls : Greek Omelet with spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes & feta; Aegean Platter with eggs any style, Greek fries & sausage; Ionian Bowl with eggs, halloumi, Mediterranean salad & quinoa



: Greek Omelet with spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes & feta; Aegean Platter with eggs any style, Greek fries & sausage; Ionian Bowl with eggs, halloumi, Mediterranean salad & quinoa Signature Sandwiches : TGP Sandwich with fried eggs, bacon, arugula & feta on brioche; Utopita Sandwich with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, halloumi & Greek yogurt in pita with option to add bacon or chicken gyro



: TGP Sandwich with fried eggs, bacon, arugula & feta on brioche; Utopita Sandwich with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, halloumi & Greek yogurt in pita with option to add bacon or chicken gyro Tsoureki French Toast: Traditional Greek Challah flavored with Mastiha, topped with sour cherry preserve & powdered sugar

“The Gyro Project has always been about honoring the flavors of Greece while making them accessible to everyone,” said George Tenedios, co-owner of The Gyro Project. “Breakfast was a natural next step for us, and we’re excited to introduce New Yorkers to the Greek way of starting the day – with fresh breads, savory pies, and wholesome plates.

Continuing Expansion

The Midtown East (September 2025) opening follows a period of rapid growth for the brand. In the past year, The Gyro Project has launched new locations on the Upper West Side (April 2025) and in Newark, NJ (March 2025), with its first location having opened a year prior in Fort Lee, NJ (2024). The group also recently introduced its elevated concept, Taverna by The Gyro Project at Hudson Yards (August 2025), a sit-down dining extension of The Gyro Project.

Additional The Gyro Project locations are slated to open later this year, including Murray Hill (October 2025) and Northvale, NJ (November 2025).

The Gyro Project at 569 Lexington Avenue in Midtown East will officially open on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 11am. Following the grand opening day, The Gyro Project Midtown East will be open daily from 7am-9pm, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new restaurant will offer 20 indoor seats and 10 outdoor seats. For more information, visit www.thegyroproject.com or follow @thegyroproject on social media.