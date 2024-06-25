ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, and The Habit Burger Grill, announced the launch of the restaurant brand’s first catering program. Workplaces can now get The Habit Burger Grill’s award-winning Charburgers, onion rings, tempura green beans and salads catered from a majority of the fast-casual chain’s locations on ezCater.com and the ezCater app as well as habitburger.com/catering/.



“Partnering with ezCater allows us to extend our reach by connecting with new, high-value business clients and incremental orders,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of The Habit Burger Grill. “It’s also about expanding our dining options to create memorable experiences with our California-inspired recipes. Cooked freshly to order on the flame, our food brings a unique flavor to any event, and I love that ezCater makes this all effortless.”

The Habit Burger Grill takes part in ezCater’s Reliability Rockstar program, an earned status that highlights the most reliable restaurants on the ezCater Marketplace. In just a few months since launching their pilot with ezCater, 21 of The Habit Burger Grill locations have already received ezCater’s Reliability Rockstar badge, showcasing the chain’s commitment to delivering an excellent customer experience grounded on orders delivered on time and as ordered.

“We’re thrilled to help The Habit Burger Grill capitalize on the growing demand from workplaces nationwide who want to feed their employees,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer, ezCater. “We both share a commitment to exceptional customer experience and the high reliability our business customers expect. This dedication makes for a perfect partnership.”

The Habit Burger Grill is also participating in ezCater’s first-ever Deal-icious Summer Savings promotion. Customers who order from participating The Habit Burger Grill locations on ezCater between June 24, 2024 and July 5, 2024 can receive savings of $20 off $200 or more, $30 off $300 or more, or $40 off $400 or more of their purchase using promo code “DEALS”. Orders must be placed and fulfilled between June 24, 2024 and July 5, 2024. Terms and conditions apply to all offers. ezCater helps more than 100,000 restaurants and catering partners, from local independent restaurants to national chains, grow, manage, and analyze their catering businesses.