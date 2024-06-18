The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces the launch of their 11th restaurant in New Jersey with their Hamilton drive-thru opening. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 1227 State Hwy 33, Hamilton, NJ 08690, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Guests interested in joining Hamilton’s exclusive CharClub for delicious offers can easily sign up at http://www.habitburger.com/hamilton.

“My friends and family have always loved hanging out and eating the delicious food at The Habit Burger Grill – we’ve been long-devoted fans of their Charburgers,” said John Tomasulo. “It’s a dream come true to be able to open The Habit Burger Grill here in Hamilton and feed this city the best Charburgers, salads, shakes, kids’ meals, and sandwiches!”

The 3,100 sq. foot Hamilton restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“The Habit Burger Grill loves New Jersey, and they love us right back, as we’re now launching the 11th restaurant in the Garden State,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. “Hamilton is known for its lush beauty and vibrant community. The Habit Burger Grill hopes to add to this gorgeous city with California-feel-good, fresh-from-the-flame food.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill hours of operation:

Dining Room:

SUN – THURS 10:30am – 10:00pm

FRI- SAT 10:30am – 11:00pm

Drive-Thru:

SUN – THURS 10:30am – 11:00pm

FRI- SAT 10:30am – 12:00am