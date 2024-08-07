The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant with their Greenville drive-thru opening in South Carolina. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 516 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29607, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting Wednesday, August 14, 2024. This is the seventh The Habit Burger Grill restaurant in the state.

In honor of their grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/greenville.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, August 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, August 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, August 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“Seven’s our lucky number now in South Carolina with Greenville joining the Habit family,” said Chef Jason Triail, grinning. “Man, we’ve fallen hard for The Palmetto State – you’ve got it all! Those gorgeous green spaces, and an art scene that’s off the hook. We’re stoked to be part of this close-knit community, dishing up our signature fresh-from-the-flame Charburgers, award-winning sides and sandwiches – we’ve got a whole menu of flavor waiting for you. Greenville, get ready!”

The 2,800 sq. foot Greenville restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” And its iconic Double Char recently won the #1 spot in USA TODAY’s 10Best. With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 – 10:00 M – Sun