The Halal Guys, the pioneers of American Halal food, introduced its in-house delivery service and expanded menu options for its Catering and Family Meal programs. Guests across all U.S. and Canadian locations can now order Catering and Family Meals directly from The Halal Guys website through its dedicated catering channel. The new channel aims to streamline the ordering process for guests, provide a transparent flat-rate delivery fee, and allow guests to order directly and save.

To celebrate the catering program enhancements, The Halal Guys is offering free delivery on all Catering and Family Meal orders available now until May 4.

Elevating the guest experience, The Halal Guys new catering system now provides a variety of protein and topping options. Upgraded options include*:

Protein Choices : In addition to The Halal Guys’ existing protein offerings of Gyro, Chicken, and Falafel, customers can now order Spicy BBQ Chicken and Chicken Wings from the Catering and Family Meal menu. Guests can choose from one (Halal Solo), two (Halal Duo) or three (Halal Trio) protein choices.

: In addition to The Halal Guys’ existing protein offerings of Gyro, Chicken, and Falafel, customers can now order and from the Catering and Family Meal menu. Guests can choose from one (Halal Solo), two (Halal Duo) or three (Halal Trio) protein choices. New Premium Additions*: Beyond just toppings, The Halal Guys is also introducing a range of exciting new premium items that will elevate Catering and Family Meal events to a whole new level! Guests can now order:

Hummus

Hot Honey Hummus

Baklava

Baklava Cheesecake

Chocolate Baklava Cheesecake

“With our revamped catering program and expanded menu options for Catering and Family Meals, The Halal Guys is providing highly competitive catering services perfect for corporate events, family gatherings and more,” said Margaret Carrera, Chief Development Officer at The Halal Guys. “Our new in-house delivery system ensures it’s easier to get your favorite Halal dishes for any event or family gatherings without high delivery costs and surprise fees. Catering has become a vital part of the business as we look to expand revenue streams and lean into our customers’ needs. We’re excited for these updates and hope they enhance our guests’ overall experience with The Halal Guys.”

The Halal Guys is known for its signature menu of authentic American Halal dishes, including platters and sandwiches filled with a choice of Beef Gyro, Chicken, Spicy BBQ Chicken, Falafel, or Honey Sriracha Falafel, plus the brand’s Chicken Wings tossed in BBQ Sauce with guest choice of classic White Sauce or Hot Sauce, Blended Herbal White Sauce, Smokey BBQ Sauce, or Hot Chili Sauce on the side. Guests can now also choose between the recently introduced Hot Honey Hummus, with a smoky and sweet flavor, and their original Hummus. Guests can also order fan-favorite desserts including Baklava, Baklava Cheesecake, Chocolate Baklava Cheesecake and Scrumptious Chocolate Chip Cookies.

*Availability may vary by location.