The Halal Guys, the pioneers of American Halal food, announced the opening of the brand’s first location in South Carolina, located at 1504 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill. The Halal Guys will host a grand opening celebration featuring prizes and giveaways on Saturday, July 26.

The grand opening festivities kick off with free small platters for the first 50 guests in line. Guests in attendance will also have a chance to win giveaway prizes such as Beats Solo Buds, a Royal Caribbean Cruise Gift Certificate, tickets to an upcoming NFL game, $20 gift cards and more.

“Opening in Fort Mill marks an exciting step in our continued growth in the South Atlantic region,” said Margaret Carrera, Chief Operating Officer of The Halal Guys. “With our first location in South Carolina, we’re thrilled to bring our signature flavors and street food roots to this welcoming community, and we’re committed to delivering the high-quality American Halal food and hospitality that has made us a favorite nationwide.”

The new Fort Mill location is operated by The Halal Guys franchise partners Shakti Patel and Vrund Patel. With over two decades of restaurant experience, Shakti is a seasoned multi-unit franchise operator bringing extensive experience in operational excellence and restaurant hospitality. Together they plan to develop five new The Halal Guys locations, beginning with this inaugural site in South Carolina.

“There’s a growing appetite for diverse, high-quality dining options in South Carolina, and we’re excited to serve a menu that’s both authentic and accessible for all,” said Patel. “The Halal Guys is more than just a restaurant, it’s a way to share culture, community, and great food with a new audience that we know will appreciate it.”

The Halal Guys’ new Fort Mill location will offer its signature lineup of authentic American Halal dishes, featuring platters and sandwiches made with guests’ choice of Chicken, Beef Gyro, Spicy BBQ Chicken, or Falafel and featuring the restaurant’s legendary white and red sauces, which have created a fan base that spans generations and geographies. The menu also includes the brand’s latest addition: Chicken Wings served with a choice of White Sauce, Herb Blended White Sauce, Smokey BBQ Sauce, or Hot Chili BBQ Sauce on the side. Guests can finish their meals with fan-favorite desserts like Baklava and Baklava Cheesecake. For events and family gatherings, guests can take advantage of The Halal Guys’ Catering and Family Meals programs that offer family-meal style varieties at a great value to feed groups of any size.

The new restaurant features the brand’s distinctive designs that pay homage to its roots within New York City’s iconic food cart culture. Design elements transport guests to the heart of the city’s street food scene, with decorative touches like subway tiles, manhole covers, and polished concrete floors that create a downtown concrete jungle atmosphere.

What began on the streets of New York has evolved into a proven franchise model with international appeal and industry-leading unit economics. With more than 100 locations and hundreds more in development worldwide, The Halal Guys offer a premier franchise program inclusive of robust support in site selection, marketing, operational excellence, and much more. Franchisees benefit from a proven model renowned for its captivating halal cuisine that has won over guests around the world. Beyond actively expanding in more markets across the U.S., The Halal Guys continues to innovate with expanded menu offerings, in-house delivery, and catering capabilities.