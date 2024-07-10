The Halal Guys has announced a franchise deal to bring five new locations to South Carolina. This is the brand’s first expansion into the state. With locations initially set to open in Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and Columbia.

The new multi-unit deal is spearheaded by Shak Patel, a seasoned franchisee and former franchise business consultant. In 2017, Shak introduced Potbelly to Charlotte, N.C., becoming the brand’s pioneer in the area. Currently owning multiple Potbelly locations, Shak brings over two decades of restaurant experience and a passion for customer care. Leading the venture with his partners Vrund Patel, COO, and Robert Parks, his longtime friend turned business partner, they form The Carolina Guys LLC.

Upon encountering The Halal Guys, Shak was captivated by its unparalleled uniqueness, recognizing it as the ideal brand to expand his portfolio. Shak shares, “I love the restaurant industry and couldn’t wait to find my next franchise to expand. Once I landed on The Halal Guys, I knew this was the right concept to grow my portfolio—a concept I know I can expand rapidly.”

Expressing his ambitious vision, Shak states, “I started with five units, but envision having 50 one day. I want to become one of the largest franchisees for The Halal Guys.” Shak’s commitment and enthusiasm highlight the brand’s appeal, setting the stage for a promising partnership that will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on The Halal Guys’ expanding success story.

Boasting one of the most loyal and diverse fan bases in the quick service restaurant industry, The Halal Guys currently operates over 100 locations, and momentum set to continue with approximately a dozen more locations in development in 2024.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.